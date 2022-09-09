200,000 Shares in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,409,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PWUPU opened at $10.16 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

