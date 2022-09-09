iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $221.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

