Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 26,239 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

