Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

