Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

