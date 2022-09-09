Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 761 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,555,000 after acquiring an additional 109,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

