Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.