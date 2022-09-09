Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.41 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,659,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

