Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Holdings Lowered by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXUS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

