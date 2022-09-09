Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $445.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $448.29. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

