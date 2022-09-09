NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.12 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

