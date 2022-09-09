Barclays Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $168.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

