SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.