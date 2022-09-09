The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,749 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 6.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.37% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.