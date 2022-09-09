PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

