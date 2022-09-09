Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

