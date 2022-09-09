Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock Holdings Raised by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,115 shares during the period. Rover Group accounts for about 2.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of Rover Group worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

ROVR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

