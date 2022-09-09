Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 3.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

