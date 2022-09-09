Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,102,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

