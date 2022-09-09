iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.37.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

