Covestor Ltd Buys 745 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $161.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

