Alerus Financial NA Sells 6,105 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.5% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,029,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

