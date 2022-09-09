Cohanzick Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Cohanzick Management LLC lowered its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,351 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KINZ. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KINS Technology Group news, major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of KINZ stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

