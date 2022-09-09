Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

