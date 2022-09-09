Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 3,284 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.17.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

