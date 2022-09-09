Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

