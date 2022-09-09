Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 83,856 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,856 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

