EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 112,664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.