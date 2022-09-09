Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Illumina worth $4,341,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,454.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

