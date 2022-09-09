Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.19. 1,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 503,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $798.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

