Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 2,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 861,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

