Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 52,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,207,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Hippo Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
