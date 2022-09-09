Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Up 6.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 576,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

