Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 7% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.89. 2,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 861,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,585.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,154.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.