SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $297.81 and last traded at $297.37. Approximately 7,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.38.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,879 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

