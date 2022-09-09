Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 52,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,207,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hippo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.