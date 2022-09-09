SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 6.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.57. 47,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,618,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
SunPower Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
