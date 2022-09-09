SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 6.7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.57. 47,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,618,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.97.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

