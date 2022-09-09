West Family Investments Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.