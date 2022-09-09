West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 28,137 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,240.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

