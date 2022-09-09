West Family Investments Inc. Has $474,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 11.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Stock Down 1.9 %

PLDT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

