Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

