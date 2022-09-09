NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Shares of ACN opened at $287.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.56. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

