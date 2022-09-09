NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 375.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $37,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.