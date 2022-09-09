NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

