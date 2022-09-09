NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

