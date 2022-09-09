NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Robert Half International worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

