Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

