Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

