Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 732 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

NYSE:WSO opened at $285.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

