Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 380 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,024,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

